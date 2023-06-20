Serb protesters have begun blocking three border crossings in Kosovo in response to Pristina's decision to ban Serbian commercial vehicles.

The protest began late on Monday came after the government tightened border controls last Thursday with Serbia, limiting crossings and stepping up vehicle inspections.

The Jarinje, Merdare and Brnjak border crossings are currently blocked for traffic with truck barricades.

Dejan Milosevic, one of the organisers of the protest at the Merdare border, told reporters that demonstrators will not allow trucks and buses with Kosovo and foreign license plates to cross the border.

Dozens of trucks are waiting to cross into Kosovo at the borders for about one week. The number of trucks and their losses are increasing daily.

Kosovo's foreign ministry on Tuesday advised people to use alternative borders for travel to Serbia, or if they have already entered Serbia, to take the route through North Macedonia.

Equipped with weapons

On June 14, Serbia detained three people, who were determined to be members of the Kosovo police, in the border region of the two countries, on the grounds that they were "planning an act in Serbia."