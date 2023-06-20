At least four Israeli settlers have been killed and four others injured in a shooting attack in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, according to the Israeli military.

In a statement, the army said two gunmen opened fire at a gas station adjacent to the settlement of Eli between the cities of Ramallah and Nablus on Tuesday.

One of the attackers was shot dead by an Israeli settler, while the other fled the scene. The Israeli army launched a manhunt for the other attacker.

The identity of the assailants was not immediately known.

The shooting comes a day after Israeli forces launched a raid in the occupied West Bank's city of Jenin, in which six Palestinians were killed.

A spokesman for Hamas, Hazem Qassem, described Tuesday's shooting at a petrol station as a "response to the crimes of the (Israeli) occupation" in Jenin and elsewhere.

166 Palestinians killed in 2023

The sixth Jenin fatality, Amjad Aref Jaas, died on Tuesday "from critical wounds to the abdomen sustained from live occupation (Israeli) fire", a Palestinian health ministry statement said.