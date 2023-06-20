A member of a United Nations-mandated independent commission of inquiry has said that increasing Jewish settler violence in the occupied West Bank was a "major concern" and announced plans to investigate further.

The Commission of Inquiry mandated by the UN's rights body addressed the Geneva-based Human Rights Council earlier on Tuesday, accusing Israel's government of placing growing restrictions on Palestinian civil society groups.

"We are very disturbed that violent settler activity has considerably increased in the last months, in fact, the means through which (Israeli) annexation is insured," said Miloon Kothari, a member of the COI.

The West Bank, among territories occupied by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war and which Palestinians seek for a state, has seen an increase in violence over the past 15 months with stepped-up Israeli raids amid a spate of Palestinian street attacks.

US and European officials have also repeatedly raised the issue of settler attacks on Palestinians, which reached record levels last year and has continued to increase since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's religious-nationalist far-right government took office in January and accelerated settlement expansion.

'As long as occupation continues'