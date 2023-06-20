WORLD
3 MIN READ
Deadly clashes erupt in Somalia's Puntland
Gun battles erupt outside parliament of the East African country's semi-autonomous region between local security forces and armed militiamen loyal to opposition politicians, leaving at least 10 dead and 10 others wounded, police say.
Deadly clashes erupt in Somalia's Puntland
“Though brief, the fighting was heavy, and some families in the town started fleeing,” an eyewitness says. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
June 20, 2023

At least 10 people have been killed in gun battles outside parliament in Somalia's semi-autonomous region of Puntland between local security forces and pro-opposition troops, police and witnesses said.

The fierce clashes in the state capital, Garowe, erupted on Tuesday, amid a political dispute over a controversial amendment to the constitution, which the opposition politicians said is a bid for an "illegal" term extension by the Puntland state President Said Abdullahi Deni.

Garowe is located 915 kilometres from the Somali capital Mogadishu.

A senior security official confirmed over the phone the crossfire and death toll, which included Abdifitah Warsame Rooti, the commander of Puntland's presidential guard in the town of Qardho, according to Anadolu Agency.

An eyewitness and businessman, Abdullahi Hassan from Garowe, told Anadolu over the phone that both sides used heavy weapons, forcing businesses to close down briefly.

"Though brief, the fighting was heavy, and some families in the town started fleeing," he said.

RECOMMENDED

PM calls for dialogue

The state parliament made an announcement on Tuesday, approving the amendment to the constitution. Only 35 of the 66 state parliamentarians attended the meeting.

"After a long discussion and analysis by the members of the assembly, 34 members voted in favour, one member opposed, and no one was silent, and thus the proposal to amend the constitution became valid," said the parliament.

In a video sent to journalists, Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre expressed condolences to the families of those who died in Tuesday's fighting in Garowe.

Barre urged Puntland leaders and the opposition to end the conflict "immediately" and called for dialogue to resolve the dispute "rather than the barrel of a gun".

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash
Trump says US 'has to have' Greenland, floats Davos talks with world leaders
Trump threatens steep tariffs after reports hint Macron may decline Gaza Board of Peace
Canadian tourist found dead on an Australian beach, surrounded by a pack of dingoes
Over 10,000 'criminal illegal aliens' arrested in Minneapolis: US Homeland Security
UK welcomes ceasefire deal between Syrian government and YPG
Penguins start breeding earlier as Antarctica warms rapidly