Wednesday, June 21, 2023

The chief of mercenary group Wagner has accused Moscow's top brass of deceiving Russians about the course of Ukraine's offensive and pointed to Kiev's progress on the battlefield.

Early this month Kiev's military launched its counteroffensive in the east and south of the Western-backed country in an effort to claw back territory lost since last year.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that Ukraine's offensive is failing.

But Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose forces had for months led an assault for towns in eastern Ukraine including Bakhmut, accused the defence ministry of not telling the truth and losing territory to Ukrainian troops.

"They are misleading the Russian people," he said in an audio message released by his spokespeople. A number of villages including Pyatykhatky has been lost, Prigozhin said, pointing to a lack of arms and ammunition.

"Huge chunks have been handed over to the enemy," he said, adding that Ukrainian troops have already sought to cross the Dnipro River, a natural border on the frontline. "All of this is being totally hidden from everyone," he said.

"One day Russia will wake up to discover that Crimea too has been handed over to Ukraine," he said.

1748 GMT — Top Russian court rejects bid to strike down war protest law

Russia's constitutional court has rejected an attempt by rights groups to seek the repeal of a law that bans people from speaking out against Russia's offensive against Ukraine.

In a lengthy ruling, the court rejected the bid to strike down Article 20.3.3 of the code of administrative offences, which bans "public actions aimed at discrediting the use of the armed forces".

Campaigners including legal defence group OVD-Info and the banned human rights organisation Memorial had filed the case in April, saying it violated articles of Russia's constitution including free speech and freedom of conscience.

1703 GMT — Zaporizhzhia plant plans to pump water from burst dam's reservoir - IAEA

The International Atomic Energy Agency said last week it was unclear whether it would be possible to pump water from the reservoir to cool reactors and spent fuel at Europe's biggest nuclear plant given how much the reservoir's level has fallen.

While the plant can fall back on other water sources, including a cooling pond with what the IAEA says is months' worth of water in it, whatever can be pumped from the reservoir should buy more time before stocks have to be replenished.

"Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) is planning to resume pumping water that still remains accessible despite a major loss of water in the Kakhovka reservoir caused by the destruction of the downstream dam earlier this month," the IAEA said in a statement.

1645 GMT — Kiev 'not optimistic' about grain deal renewal

"We are not optimistic at this time," deputy prime minister for the restoration of Ukraine, Oleksandr Kubrakov, told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in London.

"Since the beginning of May, the corridor efficiency has decreased," he said, adding that Ukraine recently exported more agricultural products via other routes than through the corridors under the agreement.

1652 GMT — Ukraine PM Shmyhal expects to secure almost $7 billion in aid

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said he expected to secure almost $7 billion in aid, after telling a London conference Russia's offensive meant Kiev was facing the largest reconstruction project in Europe since World War Two.

"The key objective is to mobilise resources to finance rapid recovery," he said on Telegram.

Earlier on Wednesday, he said Ukraine needs just over $6 billion more in the next 12 months to help recover from the conflict.

1642GMT — Ukraine de-mining like clearing Europe after WWII: UN

Clearing the landmines in Ukraine will require an operation comparable to clearing Europe of explosive hazards after World War II, the United Nations said.

The task will need up to $300 million per year over the next five years to clear those landmines causing the biggest drag on Ukraine's economy, said Paul Heslop, the head of UN mine action for the UN Development Programme in Ukraine.

"What we're facing in Ukraine is very much what was faced in Europe at the end of World War II," he told a news conference in Geneva, explaining that Europe solved its explosive hazard problem within 15 years of the end of the war.

1635 GMT — Allies pledge billions for Ukraine rebuilding and seek big-business investment at London conference

Ukraine's allies pledged several billion dollars in non-military aid to rebuild its conflict-ravaged infrastructure, fight corruption and help pave the country's road to membership in the European Union.

Stressing the vast scale of the task, diplomats and political leaders at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London urged private-sector companies to invest and revive an economy battered by almost a year and a half of conflict.

Delegates from more than 60 countries attended the conference, which is both a fundraising forum and a message to Russia that Ukraine’s Western supporters are in it for the long haul.

The World Bank has estimated the cost of the reconstruction at more than $400 billion, a figure rising daily alongside the human toll of Russia's offensive. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US would give more than $1.3 billion in new aid, including more than $500 million to restore and improve Ukraine's battered energy grid.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced $55 billion in support through 2027, while Britain pledged $305 million in aid and $3.8 billion in World Bank loan guarantees for Ukraine.

Germany announced a further $416 million in humanitarian aid.

1339 GMT — EU approves 11th sanctions package against Russia over Ukraine

The package forbids the transit via Russia of goods and technology which might be used by the Russian military or help its defence and security sector.

It also makes it possible to impose restrictions on the sale of sensitive dual-use goods and technology to countries that might sell it on to Russia and expands the list of restricted goods that could serve Russia's military and its defence sector.

The package extends the suspension of the broadcasting licences in the European Union of five Russian media outlets controlled by the Russian state. The package adds a further 71 persons and 33 entities to have assets kept in the EU frozen over their involvement, among other things, in the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

To curb the practice of ships loading Russian crude oil or petroleum products at sea to avoid the EU ban on Russian crude and petroleum product imports, the package bans access to EU ports for ships which engage in ship-to-ship transfers if there is reasonable cause to suspect the cargo loaded was of Russian origin.

1258 GMT — Russia: 41 killed, 121 hospitalised in Kakhovka dam breach

Russia's emergency situations minister said that 41 people had been killed and 121 hospitalised as a result of the breach of the Kakhovka dam in a Russian-controlled part of Ukraine earlier this month.

Speaking during a televised government meeting chaired by President Vladimir Putin, Alexander Kurenkov said that more than 8,000 people were evacuated from the flood zone.

1250 GMT — Putin: Russia seeing 'lull' in Ukrainian counteroffensive

President Vladimir Putin said in remarks shown on Russian state television that Moscow had seen a "lull" in the Ukrainian counteroffensive, and that Kiev had suffered heavy losses in attacks in the south.

Putin also said that although Ukraine retained offensive potential, Kiev already understood that it had "no chance" in its counteroffensive.

1246 GMT — Kiev: 3 former POWs in Hungary returned to Ukraine

Ukraine said that three prisoners of war released by Russia and transferred to Hungary had been returned to Ukraine, but criticised Budapest for hampering the process.

The European Union meanwhile said it would demand an explanation from Hungary, a member of the bloc.

Earlier this week, Ukraine said Hungary was barring access for Ukrainian officials attempting to make contact with 11 former prisoners of war handed over to Budapest by Moscow.

1123 GMT — Brussels: Ukraine makes some progress on conditions for EU talks

Brussels said Ukraine had completed two of seven reform benchmarks set before formal negotiations on joining the European Union can start, diplomats said.

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, issued the update in a meeting with the ambassadors from the bloc's 27 countries.

Ukraine was considered as having made "some progress" on the other five criteria, diplomats said.

1120 GMT — EU adds $3.8B to Ukraine weapons fund

The EU agreed to add $3.8 billion to a fund used to pay for weapons for Ukraine, as the bloc looks to keep up support for Kiev.

Sweden, which holds the EU's rotating presidency, said the green light had been given to bolster the European Peace Facility at a meeting in Brussels.

1214 GMT — Putin: Russia's new Sarmat nuclear missiles soon ready for deployment

Putin said that Russia's new generation of Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles, which are capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads, would soon be deployed for combat duty.

In a speech to new graduates of military academies, Putin stressed the importance of Russia's "triad" of nuclear forces that can be launched from land, sea or air.

1141 GMT — UN official: Mines dislodged by Ukraine dam collapse could wash up on beaches

A United Nations official said that the mines dislodged by the flood waters from Kakhovka dam in Ukraine could float downstream and reach as far as Black Sea beaches.