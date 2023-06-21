Turkish Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said that the international community has a fundamental political and moral responsibility to ensure that refugees live with dignity.

"Refugees, forcibly uprooted from their homes and compelled to build a new life in unfamiliar territories, represent one of the most pressing human rights challenges of our time," he said on Twitter to mark World Refugee Day.

"It is the utmost political and moral responsibility of the international community to facilitate their reintegration into a dignified existence," Altun said.

Altun commended Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his unwavering support to the marginalised and the vulnerable, stressing that Erdogan's advocacy has resonated globally and served as a powerful reminder of the need for compassion and solidarity.

"Our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has embraced the oppressed and the victims, who have been ignored by most of the world, and has become their voice in the international arena by teaching humanity to the world," he said.

The Turkish communications director said that every year on June 20, World Refugee Day, organised by the United Nations, serves as a powerful reminder to the global community about the moral obligations and ethical principles that should be embraced universally.

