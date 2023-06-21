WORLD
Biden equates China's Xi with 'dictators' at California fundraiser
US president's remarks come a day after Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Chinese leader Xi Jinping in a trip to Beijing that was aimed at easing tensions between the two rivals.
Biden says Xi had been concerned by Quad strategic security group, which includes Japan, Australia, India and US / Photo: Reuters File / Reuters
June 21, 2023
June 21, 2023

US President Joe Biden has called Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator, adding that Xi was very embarrassed when a Chinese balloon was blown off course over the US recently.

Biden made the remarks on Tuesday at a fundraiser in California a day after Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Xi on a trip to China that was aimed at easing tensions between the two countries.

"The reason why Xi Jinping got very upset in terms of when I shot that balloon down with two box cars full of spy equipment in it was he didn't know it was there," Biden said in the fundraiser.

"That's a great embarrassment for dictators. When they didn't know what happened, that wasn't supposed to be going where it was. It was blown off course," Biden added.

A suspected Chinese spy balloon flew over US airspace in February.

That incident and exchanges of visits by US and Taiwanese officials have recently magnified US-China tensions.

Blinken's failed trip to China

Blinken and Xi on Monday agreed in their meeting to stabilise the intense rivalry between Washington and Beijing so it does not veer into conflict, but failed to produce any major breakthrough during a rare visit to China by the secretary of state.

They did agree to continue diplomatic engagement with more visits by US officials in the coming weeks and months.

Biden himself said on Monday that he thought relations between the two countries were on the right path, and he indicated that progress was made during Blinken's trip.

Biden said on Tuesday that Xi had been concerned by the so-called Quad strategic security group, which includes Japan, Australia, India and the United States.

The US president said he previously told Xi the US was not trying to encircle China with the Quad.

Later this week, Biden will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China is expected to be a topic of discussion between the two leaders.

SOURCE:Reuters
