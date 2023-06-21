US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has wrapped up a closely watched visit to Beijing during which he and President Xi Jinping pledged to stabilise plunging US-China ties, but China refused the biggest US request: restoring military-to-military contacts.

Blinken said he raised the issue of military communications "repeatedly" but was rebuffed by the Chinese. "It is absolutely vital that we have these kinds of communications," he said, adding that it was something the United States will "keep working on."

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and President Joe Biden have called often over the past few months for China to reestablish military communication channels with the US.

Why did China halt military communication?

China suspended regular contacts with the US military last August after then-US House speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, challenging Beijing's principle that other countries should refrain from official exchanges with Taiwan, which China says is its breakaway province.

But the problem existed even before Pelosi's visit.

The US says China has declined or failed to respond to over a dozen requests from the Department of Defense for top-level dialogues since 2021.

Why does US want to restore military contacts?

The US and other nations fear a potential accident involving the US and Chinese militaries could spiral out of control.

In recent months, as tensions between Washington and Beijing have accelerated over a range of issues, including a suspected Chinese spy balloon over US territory, there were several near-collisions of Chinese and US military vessels and aircraft.

In early June, a Chinese warship unexpectedly cut in front of a US destroyer in Taiwan Strait, forcing it to slow down to avoid impact.

Days earlier, a Chinese fighter jet flew in front of a US warplane over the South China Sea in a manoeuvre the US described as "unnecessarily aggressive."

Washington wants to avoid an incident like one in 2001, when a US Navy aircraft and a Chinese interceptor jet collided in mid-air off the Chinese island of Hainan, leading to the Chinese pilot's death and the US aircraft forced to make an emergency landing in Hainan without Chinese approval.

"The most important thing for the US side is to avoid these accidents," said Li Nan, a visiting senior fellow who researches China's military policy at the National University of Singapore.

Why is China pushing back?

China has attributed its refusal to restart military communications to sanctions imposed by Washington, a possible reference to sanctions on its defence minister, Li Shangfu.