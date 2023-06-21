WORLD
3 MIN READ
Underwater noises heard as crews race to find Titanic tourist sub
The five people onboard the Titan submersible have been missing since Sunday and are racing against time as their oxygen supplies dwindle.
Underwater noises heard as crews race to find Titanic tourist sub
This photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions shows a submersible vessel named Titan used to visit the wreckage site of the Titanic. It's been missing since June 18 [Photo: AP Archive] / AP Archive
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
June 21, 2023

The US Coast Guard has confirmed early that rescue teams looking for the missing Titanic submersible detected "underwater noises" in the search area where the craft went missing two days earlier.

Authorities in the US and Canada are racing against the clock to locate the vessel that was carrying people to see the Titanic wreckage site in the North Atlantic Ocean.

When it went missing, the submersible had 96 hours of additional oxygen available.

"Canadian P-3 aircraft detected underwater noises in the search area. As a result, ROV (remotely operated vehicle) operations were relocated in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises," the US Coast Guard's First District said on its official Twitter page on Wednesday.

The ROV searches "have yielded negative results but continue," the maritime military branch added.

Lack of oxygen

Early on Wednesday, the US coast guard said that about 40 hours of oxygen was left in the lost Titanic tourist submersible.

RECOMMENDED

"The search efforts have focused on both surface with sea 130 aircraft searching by sight and with radar and subsurface with p3 aircraft. We're able to drop in monitor sonar buoys, today, those search efforts have not yielded any results,” said Captain Jamie Frederick from the First Coast Guard District response department.

The search teams are working in an area that is 900 miles east of Cape Cod, 400 miles south of St. John's, Canada, and it takes time and coordination to bring assets to bear, which makes it an incredibly complex operation, he said.

Regarding search and rescue operations, the US Navy is “on standby should they be needed,” according to the White House.

The Navy has “some deep water capabilities that the Coast Guard wouldn't necessarily have,” National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said in a news briefing.

Five people are on board, including Hamish Harding, a British billionaire explorer, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, a renowned French diver.

RelatedRescue teams race to find submersible missing near Titanic wreck
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash
Trump says US 'has to have' Greenland, floats Davos talks with world leaders
Trump threatens steep tariffs after reports hint Macron may decline Gaza Board of Peace
Canadian tourist found dead on an Australian beach, surrounded by a pack of dingoes
Over 10,000 'criminal illegal aliens' arrested in Minneapolis: US Homeland Security
UK welcomes ceasefire deal between Syrian government and YPG
Penguins start breeding earlier as Antarctica warms rapidly