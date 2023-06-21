WORLD
2 MIN READ
Twin blasts rock Somalia’s Bardhere, casualties feared
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Al Shabab terror group claimed responsibility for recent attacks in the Horn of Africa nation.
Twin blasts rock Somalia’s Bardhere, casualties feared
FILE - People inspect damage at Pearl Beach Hotel attacked by Al Shabab terrorist group, in Mogadishu, Somalia on June 10, 2023. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
June 21, 2023

Multiple casualties are feared after two huge bomb blasts rocked Somalia’s southwestern town of Bardhere in the Gedo region on Wednesday.

The explosions targeted a base housing the Somali national army and Ethiopia’s forces serving under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), according to State Minister for Environment and Climate Change Adan Aw Hirsi.

RelatedMogadishu hotel standoff ends as Somalia 'neutralises' Al Shabab attackers

“Our soldiers thwarted the first VBIED (Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device) but unfortunately the second one hit,” he said in a short statement on Twitter.

RECOMMENDED

“Al Shabaab and (those) who financed them to undertake these specific attacks will not be able to intimidate us,” he added.

Residents in Bardhere told Anadolu Agency over the phone that heavy gunfire took place after the explosions.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Al Shabab terror group claimed responsibility for recent attacks in the Horn of Africa nation.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash
Trump says US 'has to have' Greenland, floats Davos talks with world leaders
Trump threatens steep tariffs after reports hint Macron may decline Gaza Board of Peace
Canadian tourist found dead on an Australian beach, surrounded by a pack of dingoes
Over 10,000 'criminal illegal aliens' arrested in Minneapolis: US Homeland Security