Death hangs over the Pakistan village of Bandli like a shroud, as residents absorb news that as many as 24 young local men may be among hundreds feared drowned in last week's Greek migrant and refugee boat tragedy.

The village, home to around 15,000, was in mourning as relatives offered up DNA samples to identify bodies among the 82 recovered from last Wednesday's shipwreck in the Ionian Sea.

A procession of visitors came and went from the homes of families in distress, 95 kilometres (60 miles) southeast of Islamabad in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Parents sat listlessly in the street and funeral prayers were not yet held, as the faintest hope still lingered.

Shahnaz Bibi said she spoke to her son Inaam Shafaat, 20, by phone a day before the overcrowded and rusty trawler set sail from Libya into Mediterranean waters on the world's deadliest migrant route.

"At night he told me that the weather was not clear. I told him not to go on the boat, but he wouldn't listen to me," said Bibi, in her 50s, having her DNA sampled at a local hospital.

"He said, 'Mother I leave you in the protection of Allah. Pray for me'," she told AFP, her voice hoarse from weeping as she dabbed tears away with her shawl.

Send another son

An official from the country's Federal Investigation Agency told AFP more than 75 families have so far registered a missing relative believed to be on board.

Sarfraz Khan Virk, a senior official from the FIA in Lahore, told reporters that following previous such disasters, many families have refused to speak to authorities.

"They said that we want to send a second son and we will suffer if you file a case," he said.