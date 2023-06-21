WORLD
Palestinian teen succumbs to wounds after deadly Israeli raid
Israeli troops shot the 15-year-old Sadil Turkman in the head in the occupied West Bank.
The military incursion triggered clashes with angry local residents during which Israeli forces used live fire, tear gas canisters, and stun grenades. / Photo: AA / AA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
June 21, 2023

A teenage Palestinian girl has died of her wounds from an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, pushing the death toll to seven, according to the Health Ministry.

The statement of the ministry said Sadil Turkman, 15, was shot in the head during the Israeli raid on Monday and was pronounced dead on Wednesday.

At least 91 people were also injured in the raid, including 23 in critical condition.

The military incursion triggered clashes with angry local residents during which Israeli forces used live fire, tear gas canisters, and stun grenades.

An Israeli military helicopter fired missiles at a residential building during the raid, marking the first use of military aircraft by Israel in the occupied West Bank in over two decades, since 2002, according to witnesses.

Seven Israeli soldiers were wounded in an ambush of an armoured vehicle during the raid, according to the army.

Israel's deadly raids draws condemnations

The Israeli raid in Jenin drew a wave of condemnations from several countries, including Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, and the EU bloc.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

At least 174 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year, according to the Health Ministry.

Twenty-five Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.

SOURCE:AA
