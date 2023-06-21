A PKK terrorist who has been "neutralised" last week by Turkish forces was a German national, security sources in Türkiye have said.

Thomas J. codenamed Azed Serges, was one of the six "neutralised" on Thursday in an anti-terror operation by Turkish forces in northern Iraq's Hakurk and Metina regions, according to sources in Türkiye's National Defence Ministry.

Born in Mainburg in southern Germany, Thomas J. joined the terror group in Munich, according to security sources.

Thomas J. was "neutralised" in Hakurk with the rest of his group, which was planning to carry out an attack when they were hit by a Turkish drone strike.