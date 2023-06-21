TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's Anka drone will be exported to four more countries: official
TAI was established in June 1973, with the aim of reducing Türkiye’s dependency on foreign suppliers. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
June 21, 2023

The Turkish-made medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) class unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) named Anka is set to take up duties in other countries, an official of the manufacturing firm has said.

"Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) will ship Anka drones to four other countries this year," Chief Product Engineer Ziya Dogan told Anadolu.

"One overseas customer is already using Anka drones actively," Dogan said, adding that an export deal was signed with another country for the delivery in 2024.

The total flight time of Anka drones which were delivered to domestic customers reached 200,000 hours, Dogan noted.

The first model of the Anka UAV had its maiden flight in 2010.

Anka performs day and night all-weather reconnaissance, target detection and identification, and intelligence missions, featuring autonomous flight capability including automatic takeoff and landing.

Based in Ankara, the TAI manufactures unmanned aerial vehicles, aircraft, helicopters and satellites, and their components.

TAI was established in June 1973, with the aim of reducing Türkiye’s dependency on foreign suppliers.

