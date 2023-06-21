The 20th meeting on Syria in the Astana format stressed the importance of the negotiations between Ankara and Damascus, according to a joint statement by guarantors Türkiye, Russia and Iran.

The joint statement released by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday pointed out the “constructive spirit” of the consultations held in Kazakhstan's capital Astana at the level of deputy foreign ministers.

The parties, it said, discussed the progress in preparing the roadmap for the restoration of relations between Türkiye and the Syrian regime.

The parties expressed determination in working together to combat terrorism "in all its forms and manifestations," as well as stand against "separatist agendas" aimed at undermining Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and threatening the national security of neighbouring countries, the statement added.

It also "condemned the activities of terrorist groups and their affiliates operating under different names in various parts of Syria, including the attacks targeting civilian facilities and IDP camps which result in loss of innocent lives."

Related Roadmap to be prepared for advancement of Türkiye-Syria ties

New ground realities