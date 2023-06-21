A man has been arrested after two people were stabbed at a London hospital in an incident which is not currently being treated as terror-related, British police said.

Armed police responded to the incident at Central Middlesex Hospital after being called at 1218 GMT on Wednesday and found two people with stab injuries.

Police said one of those had life-threatening injuries.

"Police arrested a man outside the hospital," London's Metropolitan police said in a statement, adding he was also being treated for life-threatening injuries which they believed to be self-inflicted.