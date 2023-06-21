US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to deepen defence and technology cooperation between their countries during Modi's official visit to the White House, despite lingering concerns about human rights in India.

Two days of carefully orchestrated official events had a rocky start on Wednesday afternoon, however, when Modi was so late to a planned tour of the National Science Foundation that the president's wife Jill Biden, a teacher, started without him.

Modi arrived about 30 minutes after the scheduled start of the tour and apologised to her.

Later on Wednesday, Modi is scheduled to have a private dinner with the Bidens at the White House. Modi will attend a state dinner on Thursday night.

Washington wants India to be a strategic counterweight to China and sees India as a critical partnership.

Modi is seeking to raise the influence that India, the world's most populous country at 1.4 billion, has on the world stage.

When the US sees challenges to press, religious or other freedoms, "we make our views known," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters.

"We do so in a way where we don't seek to lecture or assert that we don't have challenges ourselves," he said.

While Biden is expected to raise US concerns about democratic backsliding in India under Modi's Hindu right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party [BJP], the issues will be decided by Indians themselves and not the United States, Sullivan said.

Among the expected business agreements were those in artificial intelligence [AI], quantum computing and investments in India by Micron Technology and other US companies.

At his event with Jill Biden, Modi invited American students to come to India and said he was happy to meet "young and creative minds" as soon as he arrived in Washington.

Modi said India was training students in AI and had started labs across the country. More than 200,000 Indian students were studying in the United States as of last year, according to the White House.

Related US lawmakers want human rights discussed as Biden prepares to fete Modi

Related Biden urged to press Modi over freedom of Kashmiri, other journalists

Tlaib, Omar to boycott Modi's Congress address

Human rights advocates want Biden to press Modi on human rights issues, both international and within India.

Modi has faced criticism over legislation that fast-tracks citizenship for some refugees but excludes Muslims; a rise in violence against Muslims and other religious minorities by Hindu far-right groups; and the recent conviction of India's top opposition leader, Rahul Gandhi, for mocking Modi's surname.