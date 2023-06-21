A massive search and rescue effort for a missing submersible near the wreck of the Titanic has entered a critical stage, with just one night left before the oxygen supply for the five people on board runs out.

While coast guard officials insisted they remained "hopeful," with a surge of assets and experts joining the operation and sonar picking up unidentified underwater noises, the challenge of locating and recovering the crew alive appeared increasingly formidable.

"Sometimes you're in a position where you have to make a tough decision. We're not there yet," said US Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick, adding that it remained a search-and-rescue mission "100 percent."

Organisers of the multinational response — which includes US and Canadian military planes, coast guard ships, and teleguided robots — are focusing their efforts in the North Atlantic close to multiple "underwater noises" detected by sonar late on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The sounds raised hopes that the passengers on the small tourist craft are still alive though experts have not been able to confirm their source.

"We don't know what they are, to be frank with you," said Frederick, who added, "We have to remain optimistic and hopeful."

Titan began its descent at 8:00 am [local time] on Sunday and had been due to resurface seven hours later, according to the US Coast Guard.

Rescuers, who have received help from around the world, estimate that passengers may run out of oxygen on Thursday morning, based on the sub's capacity to hold up to 96 hours of emergency air.

The 6.5-metre tourist craft lost communication with its mothership less than two hours into its trip to see the remains of the Titanic, which sits nearly four kilometres below the surface of the North Atlantic.

The submersible, named Titan, was carrying British billionaire Hamish Harding and Pakistani tycoon Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, who also have British citizenship.

OceanGate Expeditions charges $250,000 for a seat on the sub.

Related Underwater noises heard as crews race to find Titanic tourist sub

Related Rescue teams race to find submersible missing near Titanic wreck

'Mr Titanic'

Also on board is the company's CEO, Stockton Rush, and a French submarine operator Paul-Henri Nargeolet, nicknamed "Mr Titanic" for his frequent dives at the site.

Ships and planes have scoured around 20,000 square kilometres of surface water — roughly the size of Massachusetts — for the vessel, which was attempting to dive about 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

After the noises were detected by a Canadian P-3 aircraft, rescuers relocated two remotely operated vehicles [ROV] that search under the water and one surface vessel with sonar capability.

The ROV searches have not yielded results, but data from the Canadian aircraft has been shared with US Navy experts for acoustics analysis.