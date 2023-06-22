Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah party has called on Palestinians to stay alert and confront "systematic" attacks by illegal Israeli settlers and extremists after hundreds of them stormed into a Palestinian town in the occupied West Bank, setting fire to dozens of cars and homes and murdering one Palestinian.

"Attempts to terrorise our people by unleashing armed settler militias will be met with resistance and confrontation," said Palestinian National Liberation Movement [or Fatah] in its statement on Wednesday.

"Palestinian people will not stand idle in the face of the attacks and terror of settlers who carry out their attacks with the protection of the occupation army," it said.

Palestine's officials said one man was murdered in the settler violence.

It followed a rare drone strike on a car in the occupied West Bank, believed to be the first in the area in nearly 20 years and marking a major escalation by Israel in a more than year-long campaign against Palestinian fighters in the area.

Palestine's media reported three were killed in the strike.

The settler rampage came as the Israeli military deployed additional forces in the occupied West Bank, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans to build 1,000 new settler homes in response to the deadly shooting that left four illegal settlers dead.

Palestinian residents and human rights groups have long complained about Israel's refusal to halt settler violence.

Angry residents demand Palestinian Authority act

Residents in Turmus Ayya said some 400 illegal settlers marched down the town's main road, setting fire to cars, homes and trees.

Mayor Lafi Adeeb said some 30 houses and 60 cars were partly or totally burned.

At least eight Palestinians were wounded during the settler violence while the Israeli army fired rubber bullets and tear gas.

Palestinian medical officials said one man — identified as 27-year-old Omar Qatin — was murdered by Israeli army fire.

Residents said Qatin was a father of two small children and worked as an electrician for the local municipality.