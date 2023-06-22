At least 31 people have been killed when an explosion ripped through a restaurant in the northwestern Chinese city of Yinchuan, state media reported.

"A leak of liquefied petroleum gas... caused an explosion during the operation of a barbecue restaurant," state news agency Xinhua said of the Wednesday evening blast, adding that seven more people were "receiving all-out rescue treatment".

Following the explosion, police held nine people, one of whom was the restaurant owner.

"In accordance with the law, public security organs have held nine people, including the barbecue restaurant owner, shareholders and staff... and frozen their assets," state broadcaster CCTV said, citing the regional Communist Party committee.

The blast tore through the restaurant on Wednesday evening on a busy street in Yinchuan, the capital of the traditionally Muslim Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, as people gathered ahead of the Dragon Boat Festival, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

The explosion left many people unconscious and they needed to be carried out of the shop, according to the online news site The Paper, which quoted a member of the search and rescue team. Victims included elderly people and high school students, it added.