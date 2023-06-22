CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
US calls World Bank to offer debt resilient for disaster hit nations
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that such regulations could help to protect countries from the financial fallout of natural disasters.
World leaders, heads of international organizations and activists are gathering in Paris for a two-day summit aimed at seeking better responses to tackle poverty and climate change issues by reshaping the global financial system. / Photo: AP / AP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
June 22, 2023

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the World Bank should add disaster clauses to debt agreements with poorer countries, speaking ahead of a summit in Paris that will discuss how to boost crisis financing for low-income countries.

Such clauses could be part of a broader reform of the World Bank to free up more funds, Yellen told journalists in the French capital on Thursday.

"We would also like to see the World Bank offer borrowers the option to add climate resilient debt clauses to their loan agreements.

RECOMMENDED

These clauses would help ease pressures on countries if a natural disaster strikes," she said.

She said the priorities of the summit were evolving multilateral development banks, debt sustainability and mobilising private capital.

SOURCE:Reuters
