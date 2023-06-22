Australia has sent a legal notice to Twitter, demanding an explanation about what the social media giant is doing to prevent an “already inexcusably high” level of online abuse.

Julie Inman Grant, Australia’s eSafety commissioner, said in a statement that research conducted by her institution found “nearly 1 in 5 Australians have experienced s ome form of online hate.”

“This level of online abuse is already inexcusably high,” Grant said.

The notice released to the public by Grant urges Twitter to explain how it was “enforcing its hateful conduct policy” and “how many of the accounts previously banned for hate.”

“Hate has been a weapon used for centuries to devastating effect, attacking people on the basis of race, belief or identity,” Grant said, adding:

“What is new is the proliferation of online channels by which hate can go viral.”

“Online invective can be launched like a ballistic missile, hitting its designated mark and disseminating its toxin to millions of people in an instant,” she added.