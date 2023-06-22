They say sport has the power to change lives.

What might sound like a cliche to many, holds immense truth for people like Marzieh Hamidi and Ahmad Badreddin Wais.

It was sport that gave Hamidi and Wais a refuge from the tribulations of a life defined by war and conflict, factors completely out of their control.

However, what did give them a semblance of control over their destiny was sport, combined with sheer hard work, grit, and a passion for their discipline of choice.

Both Hamidi and Wais are refugees, among the tens of millions around the world driven out of their homes and homelands by the evils of men or the forces of nature.

On World Refugee Day, marked globally on June 20, they shared their inspirational stories with Anadolu – stories that may have played out thousands of miles apart, but are equally powerful testaments to the resilience of the human spirit.

Marzieh Hamidi: ‘Born a refugee’

Hamidi was born into an Afghan refugee family in Iran 21 years ago.

It was in Iran that she first took up taekwondo, a sport in which she is now widely considered a rising star.

Hamidi and her family returned to Afghanistan in 2019 with high hopes, but fate had other plans in store.

“I was born in Iran as a refugee. When I moved to my country, I moved with a lot of hope. I said to myself: ‘I’m going to my country. I will be in the national team of my country’,” Marzieh told Anadolu.

In August 2021, two years after her return, the Taliban retook power in Afghanistan.

She was living in the capital Kabul, but soon made the difficult choice of leaving her homeland.

Hamidi was evacuated to France a couple of months later and now lives in Paris.

She holds an International Olympic Committee (IOC) Refugee Athlete Scholarship and is aiming to join the Refugee Olympic Team for the 2024 Paris Games.

Her journey in taekwondo began with some encouragement from a friend at her school in Iran.

“When I started taekwondo, it felt like something that was more than just fun for me. I felt like something was going out of my body, like the stress and pain,” she said.

“I won a silver medal in my first fight. My coach told me if you continue like this, you can have a good future in taekwondo. That’s when I chose to be a professional taekwondo athlete, and I’ve given all my life to taekwondo.”

She considers herself particularly fortunate to have a family that supports her and is proud of her achievements.

Her eyes are now set on the Olympics, a goal made possible by the Refugee Olympic Team initiative launched by the IOC to bring attention to the global crisis of forced displacement.

“I came here (to France) for that. I left my country because I wanted to be in the Olympics,” said Hamidi, who competes in the women’s under 57-kilogram category