WORLD
2 MIN READ
England to travel to Japan for rugby Test next June
Next year's game will be the first Test match between the two teams on Japanese soil. England toured Japan in 1971 and 1979 but the games were not given Test match status.
England to travel to Japan for rugby Test next June
Japan's Tevita Tatafu lands on the ground after being tackled by England's Ellis Genge, left, during the international rugby union match between England and Japan at Twickenham Stadium, London, Nov. 12, 2022. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
June 22, 2023

England will travel to Japan to play a Test match against the Brave Blossoms in June next year, both countries' rugby unions announced Thursday.

The two teams will also face each other at this year's Rugby World Cup, meeting in Nice on September 17 in a Pool D encounter.

Next year's game will be the first Test match between the two teams on Japanese soil.

England toured Japan in 1971 and 1979 but the games were not given Test match status.

"We are delighted to announce England will play its first-ever Test match against the Brave Blossoms in Japan," said Rugby Football Union Chief Executive Bill Sweeney.

"This is a landmark occasion for our two rugby nations."

RECOMMENDED
RelatedParis Olympics 2024 headquarters raided in corruption probe

England have beaten Japan in all three previous Test matches.

The most recent was a 52-13 thrashing at Twickenham in November.

Japan Rugby Football Union President Masato Tsuchida said the match would give Japan an "opportunity to test ourselves against one of the world's best teams".

"The JRFU and Japanese rugby fans have great respect for English rugby and recognise England as the birthplace of our great sport," he said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to Norway PM: No obligation to 'think purely of peace'
Bangladesh faces ICC deadline over refusal to play T20 World Cup matches in India
EU states call to deploy anti-coercion 'bazooka' against US - here's what it means
UK, France mull social media bans for youth amid heating debate
Saudi Arabia welcomes ceasefire and YPG integration in Syria
5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes northwestern parts of Jammu and Kashmir, no damage reported
Syrian president postpones Germany visit amid security developments at home
Death toll in Spain train collision rises to 39
Japan's PM calls for snap election to seek stronger mandate
Impeachment complaint filed against Philippine President Marcos
India's central bank proposes linking BRICS' digital currencies
Russian drones target Odessa as winter strikes deepen Ukraine's crisis
Death toll rises to 14 in Pakistan shopping centre fire, dozens still missing
China's birthrate falls to lowest level since 1949
8 killed in gang attacks on prisons and police in Guatemala