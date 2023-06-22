Steeped in history, an ancient Greek theater in Syracuse on the Italian island of Sicily is bringing new life to classic tragedies, from Aeschylus to Homer.

With productions aimed at an increasingly young and international audience, it is also providing a welcome boost to both the local and national economies.

For the new season running from mid-May through July 2, the National Institute of Ancient Drama (INDA) has four new shows – one more than usual.

Also, for the first time in the theater’s 109-year history, the productions are being led by a woman superintendent, Valeria Told.

Told has joined forces with another woman, Marina Valensise, the managing director of the INDA Foundation since 2020.

“This year we are hoping to beat the record attendance reached in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, as box office bookings are already going very well,” Valensise told Analodu at INDA’s offices in Syracuse.

“We keep renewing this miracle from year to year, thanks to the uniqueness of a city with incredible cultural roots. Here in Syracuse, you can hear people reel off Greek verses in bars, restaurants and open markets, where they discuss tragedies with the same expertise as real critics.”

The first Greek tragedy staged at this ancient amphitheater – one of the largest in Europe – was back in 1914. The auditorium is carved out of a hillside and can seat 5,000 people, with an imposing stage that is 27 meters (88 feet) wide and 44 meters (144 feet) deep.

Plays staged here have been forged by the words of the great tragedians of the past, and brought to life by the faces, voices and gestures of artists with indelible footprints in history.

World-famous Italian actors such as Vittorio Gassman, Valeria Moriconi and Giorgio Albertazzi have performed major roles on this stage, directed by stars such as Irene Papas, Luca Ronconi and Peter Stein.

Intellectuals of the likes of Pier Paolo Pasolini and Salvatore Quasimodo are among those who translated and rewrote the words of the Greek tragedians, bringing them to contemporaneity.

“Today, Syracuse doesn’t attract only experts, but also people discovering Greek theater and classic drama for the first time. It’s not a coincidence that 40% of our audience are youths,” Valensise said.

INDA is a solid organization with an annual budget of €8.5 million ($9.2 million), 70% of which comes from box office revenues and donations, with only 30% provided by public and local funding.

Culture fuels economy