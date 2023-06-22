Six people remained in a critical condition and one person was believed still missing, one day after a blast ripped through a street near Paris' historic Latin Quarter, the city's public prosecution office said.

"These figures may still change," prosecutor Maylis De Roeck told Reuters news agency on Thursday in a text message, adding that around 50 people had been injured in the blast, which set buildings ablaze and caused the front of one to collapse onto the street.

Of two people initially believed missing, one has been found in hospital and is being taken care of, the prosecutor said, adding: "Searches are ongoing to find the second person".

Authorities have not yet said what caused the explosion, which witnesses said had followed a strong smell of gas at the site.