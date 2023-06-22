Israeli forces have demolished the home of a Palestinian accused of killing a soldier in the occupied West Bank, which has been hit by a new outbreak of violence.

Soldiers entered Nablus, a Palestinian city in the north of the occupied West Bank, during the night and left at Thursday's dawn after destroying Kamal Jouri's home in an apartment building, witnesses told AFP news agency.

The army said it "demolished... the home of Kamal Jouri, the terrorist who carried out a gun attack" in October which "caused the death of soldier Ido Baruch".

Jouri was arrested in February and is in Israeli custody along with Osama Tawil, who is also accused of taking part in the attack and whose home was destroyed on June 15, the Israeli army said.

The army said that during the operation to demolish Jouri's home, "rioters opened fire on the soldiers, causing damage to a military vehicle".

Collective punishment

This week, at least 17 people have been killed in the territory, in Israeli military incursions or in attacks by Palestinians or Israeli settlers.

So far this year, more than 200 people — mostly Palestinian — have died in violence linked to the conflict in Palestine.

Israel regularly destroys the homes of Palestinians and is accused of collective punishment.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the Six-Day War of 1967.

Excluding occupied east Jerusalem, the territory is now home to around 490,000 Israelis who live in settlements considered illegal under international law.

Deadly violence has flared in recent days in the northern West Bank, a stronghold of Palestinian resistance groups where Israel has stepped up military operations.

Drone strike

The northern West Bank has seen a spate of attacks on Israelis as well as attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinian communities over the past week.

On Monday, an Israeli military raid in the Palestinian refugee camp of Jenin left seven people dead, including an Islamic Jihad member and two 15-year-olds.