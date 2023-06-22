Thanks to the Black Sea grain deal, the world reached "so needed grain from Ukraine," Kiev's prime minister said on Thursday, praising Türkiye's mediation efforts amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"We are very grateful for Black Sea Grain Initiative which Türkiye supports and it led all of us, all the world have so needed grain from Ukraine for Middle East countries, for African countries, for European countries," Denys Shmyhal said in a news conference during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London.

"Türkiye is very important partner, a neighbor country for us," Shmyhal said in response to Anadolu's question about Türkiye's mediation efforts.

He appreciated all efforts of partners and allies for supporting Kiev and said Ukraine is fighting once again for its freedom and lives.