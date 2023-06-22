The head of the International Monetary Fund has said that rich countries had met a target of reallocating $100 billion of funds from the institution to battle climate crisis and poverty in developing countries.

"We meet the target, we do have the 100 billion," Kristalina Georgieva told a roundtable discussion at a climate financing summit in Paris on Thursday.

Ahead of the summit the IMF had still needed another $40 billion to hit the target, she said.

France and Japan also announced ahead of the summit that they would redeploy 30 percent of their SDRs for this purpose.

Georgieva was speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact organised by France, which aims to find financial solutions to help tackle the problems of poverty and climate change.

French leader Emmanuel Macron said in his opening remarks that the IMF and partner organisation the World Bank were "not completely suited" to the world's current challenges.

Veteran president of Congo, Denis Sassou-Nguesso, highlighted how pledges from rich countries to help vulnerable countries had failed to materialise, including a promise to provide $100 billion a year at a COP climate summit in Copenhagen in 2019.