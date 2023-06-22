CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
IMF meets $100B target for climate, poverty funds: Georgieva
World leaders gathered in Paris with ambitions to reimagine global financing for a new era shaped by climate crisis.
IMF meets $100B target for climate, poverty funds: Georgieva
France and Japan announce that they will redeploy 30 percent of their SDRs for this purpose. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Meryem Demirhan
June 22, 2023

The head of the International Monetary Fund has said that rich countries had met a target of reallocating $100 billion of funds from the institution to battle climate crisis and poverty in developing countries.

"We meet the target, we do have the 100 billion," Kristalina Georgieva told a roundtable discussion at a climate financing summit in Paris on Thursday.

Ahead of the summit the IMF had still needed another $40 billion to hit the target, she said.

France and Japan also announced ahead of the summit that they would redeploy 30 percent of their SDRs for this purpose.

Georgieva was speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact organised by France, which aims to find financial solutions to help tackle the problems of poverty and climate change.

French leader Emmanuel Macron said in his opening remarks that the IMF and partner organisation the World Bank were "not completely suited" to the world's current challenges.

Veteran president of Congo, Denis Sassou-Nguesso, highlighted how pledges from rich countries to help vulnerable countries had failed to materialise, including a promise to provide $100 billion a year at a COP climate summit in Copenhagen in 2019.

RECOMMENDED

"Every time there's a COP meeting we make the same announcements. In Copenhagen, it was announced that there would be 100 billion dollars per year for poor countries, but we never saw it. It didn't reach us," he told an audience.

RelatedWorld leaders to push for global debt and climate reform

IMF special drawing rights

The plan, first announced in 2019, was for wealthier countries to recycle $100 billion in IMF special drawing rights (SDRs) for vulnerable economies.

SDRs are foreign exchange reserve assets awarded to countries based on how much they contribute to the IMF.

The idea, which some European countries resisted, was for wealthier countries to lend these foreign exchange reserve assets to the IMF, which could in turn lend them to developing economies.

RelatedIMF aims to raise over $45B to help 'vulnerable' countries with new trust
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Minibus collides with truck in South Africa, killing 11 schoolchildren
Trump to Norway PM: No obligation to 'think purely of peace'
Bangladesh faces ICC deadline over refusal to play T20 World Cup matches in India
EU states call to deploy anti-coercion 'bazooka' against US - here's what it means
UK, France mull social media bans for youth amid heating debate
Saudi Arabia welcomes ceasefire and YPG integration in Syria
5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes northwestern parts of Jammu and Kashmir, no damage reported
Syrian president postpones Germany visit amid security developments at home
Death toll in Spain train collision rises to 39
Japan's PM calls for snap election to seek stronger mandate
Impeachment complaint filed against Philippine President Marcos
India's central bank proposes linking BRICS' digital currencies
Russian drones target Odessa as winter strikes deepen Ukraine's crisis
Death toll rises to 14 in Pakistan shopping centre fire, dozens still missing
China's birthrate falls to lowest level since 1949