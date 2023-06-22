A submersible carrying five people to the Titanic imploded near the site of the shipwreck and killed everyone on board, US authorities have said, bringing a tragic end to a saga that included an urgent around-the-clock search and a worldwide vigil for the missing vessel.

US Coast Guard officials said during a news conference on Thursday that they've notified the families of the crew of the Titan, which had been missing since Sunday.

The sliver of hope that remained for finding the five men alive was wiped away early Thursday, when the submersible's 96-hour supply of oxygen was expected to run out and the US Coast Guard announced that debris had been found roughly 1,600 feet from the Titanic in North Atlantic waters.

"This was a catastrophic implosion of the vessel," said Rear Admiral John Mauger of the First Coast Guard District.

OceanGate Expeditions, the company that owned and operated the submersible, said in a statement that all five people in the vessel, including CEO and pilot Stockton Rush, "have sadly been lost."

The others on board were: two members of a prominent Pakistani family, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood; British adventurer Hamish Harding; and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

"These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans," OceanGate said in a statement.

"We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew."

The Pakistan government on Friday offered its condolences to the family of the British-Pakistani father and son duo.

"Our deepest condolences to the Dawood family and the family of other passengers on the sad news about the fate of Titanic submersible in the North Atlantic," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Related Western media under fire for slanted coverage of refugee tragedy, Titan sub

Related Rescuers engaged in all-night race to save Titan sub crew

Search for clues about what happened to continue

OceanGate has been chronicling the Titanic's decay and the underwater ecosystem around it via yearly voyages since 2021.

Rescuers rushed ships, planes and other equipment to the site of the disappearance.

Authorities were hoping underwater sounds detected on Tuesday and Wednesday might help narrow their search, whose coverage area had been expanded to thousands of miles — twice the size of Connecticut and in waters four kilometres deep.

But the US Coast Guard indicated on Thursday that the sounds were likely generated by something other than the Titan.

"There doesn't appear to be any connection between the noises and the location (of the debris) on the seafloor," Mauger said.

Mauger said it was too soon to say whether the implosion happened at the time of the submersible's last communication on Sunday.

But it was not detected by sonar buoys used by search crews, he said, which suggests it happened before they arrived several days ago.