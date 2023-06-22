WORLD
Iran's top envoy wraps up Gulf tour after UAE visit in bid to mend ties
It is the latest step in the restoration of diplomatic ties between Iran and Gulf Arab countries who are seeking to ease tensions, fuelled in recent years by the conflicts in Yemen and Syria.
Iran and the UAE sign an agreement to expand air transport services during the visit. / Photo: AP / AP
By Meryem Demirhan
June 22, 2023

Iran's foreign minister has concluded a three-day tour of Gulf Arab neighbours with a visit to the United Arab Emirates, where he held talks with the country's president.

Hossein Amirabdollahian's visit to the UAE followed stops in Qatar, Kuwait and Oman - the latest in a flurry of diplomatic moves by Tehran as it seeks to reduce its isolation, improve its economy and project strength.

On Thursday, he discussed "bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation" in a meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, the official WAM news agency reported.

Amirabdollahian extended an invitation from President Ebrahim Raisi for Sheikh Mohammed to visit, Iran's foreign ministry said.

He later met with his Emirati counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, who emphasised "the significance of establishing an international approach to multilateral action based on cooperation and partnership," WAM said.

During the visit, Iran and the UAE also signed an agreement to expand air transport services between the two countries and increase trade and tourism opportunities, it added.

Dramatic shift

Gulf Arab countries are seeking to ease tensions with Iran, fuelled in recent years by the conflicts in Yemen and Syria.

In a dramatic shift, China brokered an agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia in March to restore ties after a years-long rupture.

Iran's nuclear activities are also an issue of mutual concern, as Tehran seeks to revive a 2015 deal with major powers granting it sanctions relief in return for restrictions aimed at preventing it from acquiring a weapons capability - an ambition it has always denied.

Iran said last week it had been engaged in indirect negotiations with the United States through Oman, with nuclear issues, US sanctions and a possible prisoner swap on the agenda.

The following day, Iran's top nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, said he had met with diplomats from three European countries in Abu Dhabi to discuss a number of issues, including his country's nuclear activities.

