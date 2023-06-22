Iran's foreign minister has concluded a three-day tour of Gulf Arab neighbours with a visit to the United Arab Emirates, where he held talks with the country's president.

Hossein Amirabdollahian's visit to the UAE followed stops in Qatar, Kuwait and Oman - the latest in a flurry of diplomatic moves by Tehran as it seeks to reduce its isolation, improve its economy and project strength.

On Thursday, he discussed "bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation" in a meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, the official WAM news agency reported.

Amirabdollahian extended an invitation from President Ebrahim Raisi for Sheikh Mohammed to visit, Iran's foreign ministry said.

He later met with his Emirati counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, who emphasised "the significance of establishing an international approach to multilateral action based on cooperation and partnership," WAM said.

During the visit, Iran and the UAE also signed an agreement to expand air transport services between the two countries and increase trade and tourism opportunities, it added.