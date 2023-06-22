Azerbaijan's foreign minister has rejected a demand from Armenia to provide special security guarantees for some 120,000 ethnic Armenians living in the Karabakh enclave ahead of a new round of peace talks.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in an interview with Reuters on Thursday that a guarantee was unnecessary, and the demand amounted to interference in Azerbaijan's affairs.

This was in response to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who was quoted last month as saying Armenia did recognise that Karabakh was part of Azerbaijan, but wanted Baku to provide the guarantees for its ethnic Armenian population.

"We don't accept such a precondition ... for a number of reasons," he said.

"The most fundamental is the following: this is an internal, sovereign issue. The Azerbaijan constitution and a number of international conventions to which Azerbaijan is party provide all the necessary conditions in order to guarantee the rights of this population."

He said ethnic Armenians could still use and be educated in their own language and preserve their culture if they integrated into Azerbaijani society and state structures like other ethnic and religious minorities.

'Some progress' in peace talks