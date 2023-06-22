WORLD
Casualties as three refugee boats sink off Tunisia
Boat disasters in Mediterranean Sea leave three dead and 12 African refugees and migrants unaccounted for while coastguard rescues 152 others off Tunisia's Sfax city.
Refugees navigate on a metal boat as they are spotted by Tunisian coastguard at sea during their attempt to cross to Italy, off Sfax, Tunisia on April 27, 2023. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
Baba UmarBaba Umar
June 22, 2023

At least 12 African refugees and migrants remain missing and three have died after three boats sank off Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, a judicial official has said, amidst a sharp rise in refugee boats from the North African country.

The coastguard rescued 152 others off the southern city of Sfax, Faouzi Masmoudi told Reuters news agency on Thursday.

Tunisia is a major North African stepping stone for refugees and migrants trying to reach Europe at risk of their lives.

With refugees and migrants, mainly from sub-Saharan Africa, undertaking perilous sea crossings from Tunisia in unprecedented numbers, European authorities have been seeking reinforced action from Tunisia.

In the first three months of this year, Tunisian authorities intercepted 13,000 people on boats off Tunisia's eastern port city of Sfax, a main route to Europe for sub-Saharan Africans, who don't need visas to travel to Tunisia.

As well as working to reduce refugee flows from Tunisia, European authorities have offered aid to stabilize the North African country, which is in the midst of its deepest economic crisis in a generation.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
