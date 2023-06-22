President Joe Biden has defended his harsh public comments on China, including calling President Xi Jinping a "dictator", saying his words would have no negative impact on US-China relations and that he still expects to meet with Xi sometime soon.

Asked about his appraisal of Xi during a joint press conference with Indian Prime Minister Modi in the East Room, Biden said it "is just not something I'm going to change very much."

The remarks, which drew a formal protest from China, opened a new rift just days after Secretary of State Antony Blinken concluded a visit to Beijing that was meant as a step toward stabilising ties and improving communications.

But Biden was undeterred. "I expect to be meeting with President Xi sometime in the future, near-term. And I don’t think it's had any real consequence," he said.

His latest rebuff of China came on the same afternoon he welcomed Modi to the White House in an alliance-strengthening move against their shared rival, China.

Just hours earlier, China's embassy in Washington said it had delivered a formal protest, with Chinese Ambassador Xie Feng telling senior White House and State Department officials on Wednesday that Washington "should take earnest actions to undo the negative impact" of what Biden said or "bear all the consequences."

"With the latest irresponsible remarks about China’s political system and its top leader, people cannot help but question the sincerity of the US side" in seeking to stabilise relations, the embassy said in a statement.

"The Chinese government and people do not accept any political provocation against China’s top leader and will resolutely respond."

At a campaign fundraiser on Tuesday, Biden had called the Chinese president a "dictator," depicted him as out-of-touch during last winter's tumult over a Chinese spy balloon, and dismissed China as having "real economic difficulties."

Biden as president has previously referred to China as "essentially" a dictatorship and "a place for the autocrat, the dictator," while saying no other world leader wants to be Xi.

China and the US in recent years have been cycling in and out of diplomatic flare-ups.

China has used measures ranging from cutting diplomatic ties to staging military manoeuvres off Taiwan to show its displeasure.