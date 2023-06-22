Türkiye has condemned the ripping up of the Muslim holy book, the Quran, by Israeli settlers who vandalised a mosque in the town of Urif in the occupied West Bank.

"We condemn the attack perpetrated by a group of Jewish settlers on our holy book, the Quran, by entering a mosque in the town of Urif, located in the Palestinian territories under Israeli occupation," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"We expect the perpetrators of this unacceptable hate crime to be brought to justice as soon as possible," said the statement.

Türkiye expressed concern regarding the renewed tensions in the region in recent days.

The ministry also strongly condemned the attacks perpetrated by illegal settler groups in various parts of the occupied West Bank and the murdering of a Palestinian civilian by Israeli forces.

It also noted that Israel has the obligation under international law to prevent all attacks on the Palestinian local population, their places of worship, residences and property, as well as to prevent hate crimes, including those motivated by hatred of Islam.

High tensions

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli incursions into Palestinian towns.