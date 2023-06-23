Friday, June 23, 2023

The chief of the Russian mercenary group Wagner has accused Moscow's military leadership of ordering strikes on their camps and killing a "huge" number of forces.

"We were ready to make concessions to the defence ministry, surrender our weapons," Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a furious audio message released by his spokespeople.

"Today, seeing that we have not been broken, they conducted missile strikes at our rear camps."

Prigozhin vows to 'stop' Russian military leadership.

"The council of commanders of PMC Wagner has made a decision -- the evil that the military leadership of the country brings must be stopped," Yevgeny Prigozhin said in an audio message released by his spokespeople, urging Russians to remain calm.

Russian defence ministry denied the accusation of strikes on Wagner forces.

More updates👇

1733 GMT — Ukraine warns against 'panic' after alleged nuclear threat

Kiev has urged Ukrainians not to panic or stockpile iodine tablets after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alleged that Russia planned to organise a radiation leak at an occupied nuclear plant.

Zelenskyy said this week that Russian forces controlling Zaporizhzhia - Europe's biggest nuclear plant - were planning a "terror attack" by orchestrating a radiation leak.

The Kremlin said it was a "lie" but the president's warning put many Ukrainians on alert and sent demand for iodine at many pharmacies skyrocketing.

"Read and share but don't panic! Don't play the enemy's game. President Zelenskyy said nothing new," the Ukrainian health ministry said late Thursday.

1716 GMT — UN urges removal of obstacles for continuation of Black Sea grain deal

Speaking at a Security Council meeting on Ukraine, Rosemary DiCarlo, UN Undersecretary General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, recalled the Black Sea Initiative has enabled the safe transportation of over 32 million metric tons of foodstuffs.

"We urge all obstacles to be removed to ensure the continuation of this agreement," said DiCarlo. She voiced disappointment about the slowing pace of the implementation of the Initiative.

"Food exports through the maritime humanitarian corridor have dropped from a peak of 4.2 million metric tonnes in October to 1.3 million metric tonnes in May, the lowest volume since the Initiative began," she noted.

1648 GMT — EU fund that bankrolls Ukraine arms to get $3.81B boost

European Union foreign ministers will approve a boost of $3.81 billion to a military aid fund used to bankroll weapons and ammunition for Ukraine, officials said.

The ministers are expected to raise the financial ceiling on the European Peace Facility (EPF) - a fund that has already allocated some 5.6 billion euros ($6.1 billion) in military aid for Ukraine - at a meeting in Luxembourg on Monday.

However, Hungary continues to block the allocation of another 500 million euro ($544 million) tranche of the fund for Ukraine, according to officials.

Budapest has said it will not lift its block until Kiev removes Hungarian bank OTP from a list of companies it deems "international sponsors" of Russia's war in Ukraine. Hungary has branded the bank's inclusion "scandalous".

1615 GMT — Zelenskyy orders audit of heads of military draft offices in regions

Zelenskyy has ordered the creation of a special commission to carry out an audit of heads of military draft offices in regions across Ukraine.

After meeting his top military commanders, Zelenskyy said the commission would be headed by General Oleksandr Pavliuk, who is first deputy defence minister.

The decision follows Ukrainian media reports of corruption allegations against the head of a draft office.

Zelenskyy said he had ordered the urgent dismissal of the head of a draft office whose family was reported by the Ukrainska Pravda media outlet to own property and cars worth millions of dollars in Spain.

1603 GMT — Russia-held bridge 'unusable for movement' after Ukraine strike: pro-Kremlin official

A Russian-held bridge that connects southern Ukraine to the annexed Crimean peninsula has been badly damaged and is "unusable" at present, a Moscow-backed official said.

"It is unusable for movement," said Vladimir Saldo, pro-Russian governor of the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, adding that the Chongar bridge would be closed to traffic for around 20 days

"The bridge sustained more damage than we initially thought," Saldo said in televised remarks, adding repairs were underway.

1540 GMT — Top Biden aide to Denmark for international talks on Ukraine

US President Joe Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, is travelling to Denmark this weekend to participate in a meeting about Ukraine which may include some countries that have refused to condemn the Russian military offensive against its neighbour.

The talks in Copenhagen are being organized by Ukraine "to discuss basic principles of peace," a US official said.

India, South Africa and Brazil were among the countries invited but it was unclear yet whether they were attending, a source familiar with the matter said.

1508 GMT — Bodies of 51 fallen soldiers handed over by Russia: Ukraine

Ukraine received the bodies of 51 fallen soldiers from regions under Russian control, the country's Commissioner for Missing Persons Oleh Kotenko said.

He said the bodies were returned with the help of government agencies, including the Security Service of Ukraine, and the Central Security Service of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“The process of returning the bodies continues in accordance with the norms of the Geneva Convention,” Kotenko added.

1500 GMT — Ukraine rebuffs Obama's comments on Russia's annexation of Crimea

Ukraine's presidential adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, rebuffed comments by former US President Barack Obama on Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea during an interview with CNN.

"If Mr. @BarackObama publicly states that #Russia's annexation of #Crimea in 2014... was 'legal and justified,' then we should not be surprised that today there is a full-scale Russian aggression in Europe and a large-scale war of aggression that is taking hundreds of thousands of lives," Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter.

Podolyak also argued it should come as no surprise that international law "practically does not exist" based on Obama's statements, further claiming that the current Russian government is "a blatant reflection of a specific pre-war 'Western policy'."

"Maybe it's time to start admitting critical mistakes instead of coming up with new excuses?" Podolyak concluded.

1355 GMT — Ukraine's president tells other countries to act before Russia attacks nuclear plant

Ukraine wants other countries to heed its warning that Russia may be planning to attack an occupied nuclear power plant to cause a radiation disaster, Zelenskyy said.

Members of his government briefed international representatives on Thursday on the possible threat to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.In his nightly address, Zelenskyy said he expected other nations to “give appropriate signals and exert pressure” on Moscow.

“Our principle is simple: The world must know what the occupier is preparing. Everyone who knows must act,” Zelenskyy said. “The world has enough power to prevent any radiation incidents, let alone a radiation catastrophe.”

1338 GMT — Ukraine to bring officials to justice over bomb shelter deaths - Zelenskyy

Ukraine's top security body decided to bring officials to justice over the deaths of three people who were locked out of a bomb shelter during a Russian missile strike, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

There would be personnel changes following an inquest into the state of Ukraine's bomb shelters, Zelenskyy said.

The investigation was launched after the deaths of three people who were locked out of a bomb shelter in Kiev during a Russian missile strike.

"There will be personnel decisions," Zelenskyy said in a statement, without saying who the changes would affect.

1308 GMT — Russia calls EU's 11th sanctions package 'illegitimate'

Russia said the EU's 11th sanctions package against Moscow over its war on Ukraine was “illegitimate” and undermined "international legal prerogatives of the UN Security Council.”

The Foreign Ministry in a statement said the move was an "unfriendly action" and Moscow had also expanded its list of EU officials and representatives who are prohibited from entering the country.

“We are talking about representatives of law enforcement agencies, state and commercial organizations of EU countries, citizens of EU member states involved in providing military assistance to the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev … representatives of European structures responsible for imposing sanctions against our country and trying to undermine Russia's relations with other states,” the statement said.

It added that restrictions were also extended to EU parliamentarians who are "promoting a confrontational agenda with Russia."

"Any unfriendly actions by Western countries will continue to receive a timely and adequate response," the ministry said.

1250 GMT — Ukraine says counteroffensive hindered by slow supply of weapons