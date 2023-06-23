Australia's Senate passed legislation earlier this week that paves the way for a landmark referendum later this year on whether to recognise Indigenous people in the constitution.

The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, who represent about 3.2 percent of Australia's nearly 26 million population, are not mentioned in the constitution.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has proposed adding an additional chapter to the constitution.

The new chapter will read as follows:

In recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the First Peoples of Australia:

1. There shall be a body, to be called the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice;

2. The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice may make representations to the Parliament and the Executive Government of the Commonwealth on matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples;

3. The Parliament shall, subject to this Constitution, have power to make laws with respect to matters relating to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice, including its composition, functions, powers and procedures.

What is the proposed referendum question?

Albanese said last week the referendum question would be: "A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?"