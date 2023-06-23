Turkish and US officials will hold talks on Friday under the Türkiye-US Strategic Mechanism in Washington, a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement has said.

Turkish Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Burak Akcapar will hold consultations with Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and senior US officials, the ministry stated on Friday.

"Bilateral relations, regional issues and international developments will be discussed during the consultations," it added.

Türkiye and the United States are members of the NATO defence pact, and both nations share common strategic purposes. However, the allies also have differences in their decades-old relationship.

Türkiye's F-16 acquisition is a major topic that will dominate the talks.

Ankara has requested the F-16s and modernisation kits in October 2021. The $6 billion deal would include the sale of 40 newly built F-16V fighter jets and modernisation kits for 80 F-16 C/D models that the Turkish Air Forces has in its inventory.