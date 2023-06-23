On the verge of completing his PhD in Physics at Harvard University, a young Turkish man has made a groundbreaking discovery about the origin of life on Earth, generating significant excitement among scientists.

Furkan Ozturk and his team's research has been published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Science Advances. They have made progress in understanding the origin of biological handedness. They propose that magnetic minerals on early Earth may have influenced the selection of one mirror-image form of biomolecules over the other.

In 1848, French chemist Louis Pasteur introduced the concept of homochirality, which explains that specific molecules necessary for life exist in mirror-image forms, just like the left and right hands.

However, despite 175 years of research, the origin of this property remained one of biology's great mysteries.

Although more work is needed to unravel the mystery fully, scientists believe Ozturk's discovery is a crucial step in understanding the fundamental processes that initiated the formation of life.

'A real breakthrough'

The discovery, expected to provide insights into the origins of life on Earth and the possibility of extraterrestrial life, revolves around homochirality, which explains the preference for specific mirror-image forms of molecules in living organisms.

"It's a real breakthrough. Homochirality is essential to get biology started, and this is possible—and I would say very likely – solution," said Nobel laureate biochemist, Jack Szostak, according to the journal.

Ozturk, who earned a bachelor's in physics at Bilkent University in the Turkish capital Ankara, has researched the origins of life for approximately two-and-a-half years at Harvard.

"We were looking for a physical interaction that could break chiral or mirror symmetry. Our studies revealed that magnetic minerals, which are abundantly found in nature and can be considered natural magnets, can lead to the breaking of this symmetry. Our experiments show that magnetic surfaces interact strongly with chiral molecules and that magnetism may have contributed to homochirality," he said.