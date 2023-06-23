China has issued its highest-level heat alert for the northern parts of the country as capital baked in temperatures hovering around 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).

Last week, Beijing also recorded its highest temperature for mid-June, with weather officials warning the public to stay indoors as the mercury hit 39.4 C.

The city is accustomed to sweltering summers but temperatures across China have been unusually high in recent months, with scientists saying the heat is being exacerbated by climate change.

As of Friday morning, 185 red alerts were issued across swathes of norther n and eastern China including Beijing, the nearby city of Tianjin and the bordering provinces of Hebei and Shandong.

The red warning is the highest in a four-tier system.

It is the first time since 2014 that the red alert has been used in Beijing, according to government weather services.

Many neighbouring areas had already been on a red alert by Thursday.

"This weather is not human and it is only the month of June!" wrote one user on the online platform Weibo, echoing numerous other posts.