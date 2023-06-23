The UN human rights chief has urged Israel to end the violence in the occupied West Bank immediately.

"Israel must urgently reset its policies and actions in the occupied West Bank in line with international human rights standards, including protecting and respecting the right to life," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in a written statement on Friday.

"For this violence to end, the occupation must end," Turk added. "On all sides, the people with the political power know this and must instigate immediate steps to realise this."

He warned that this week's violence in the occupied West Bank "risks spiralling out of control, fueled by strident political rhetoric and an escalation in the use of advanced military weaponry by Israel".

He added: "These latest killings and the violence, along with the inflammatory rhetoric, serve only to drive Israelis and Palestinians deeper into an abyss".

The Israeli security forces conducted a series of air strikes on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Monday, which killed at least seven Palestinians, including a boy and a girl, and injured 91 Palestinians and seven Israeli soldiers, according to the UN statement.