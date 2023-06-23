In the mesmerising world of 19th-century Orientalist art dominated by Western perspectives, Osman Hamdi Bey, an Eastern man, emerges as a luminary whose art defied boundaries and challenged the status quo.

Orientalism, which is basically a Western outlook on the East, has long been a subject of fascination, criticism, and wonder for intellectuals.

It emerged as a trend following Napoleon's expedition to Egypt in 1798, which prompted a wave of European explorers to travel to cities like Damascus, Cairo, and Istanbul to understand local languages, religions, and cultural practices.

Western artists from that time, often referred to as orientalists, sought to depict the image of the Eastern world through their own biased lens, which resulted in paintings laden with imaginary and condescending elements.

However, Hamdi Bey, while trained in orientalist style art, didn’t adhere to the Orientalist depiction of people and surroundings in the late stage of the Ottoman Empire.

Instead, his art is infused with raw imagery, which captivated him and remains a subject of diverse interpretations.

Artistic journey

Born in 1842, Hamdi Bey emerged as one of the most celebrated cultural figures of late Ottoman history. As the son of Ibrahim Edhem Pasha, a prominent Ottoman grand vizier or high-ranking official in Muslim governments, he was raised in an influential family. He received his early education in Besiktas, Istanbul, before enrolling at the School of Law in 1856.

Hamdi Bey's artistic odyssey began with an educational sojourn in Paris, under the guidance of his family, who supported his ambitions. While his father wanted him to become a lawyer, Hamdi Bey gravitated towards the realm of painting and enrolled at the prestigious Paris Ecole des Beaux-Arts.

It was there that he encountered influential orientalist artists Jean-Leon Gerome and Gustave Boulanger, whose works exuded a distinct orientalist style.

Under their tutelage, Hamdi Bey’s artistic footprint expanded, breathing life into his canvases with a vibrant fusion of Western techniques and an enchanting portrayal of Ottoman life.

Born and raised in Istanbul, Hamdi Bey was at a unique vantage point —a true insider exploring the very themes that typically captivated Western artists.

‘Turning the gaze back’

As a man hailing from the East, his perspective and lived experiences were inherently different, says art historian Habibe Bektasoglu to TRT World.

Unlike many Western orientalists who tended to depict fantastical scenes, Hamdi Bey focused on presenting the Orient in a dignified, respectful, and authentic manner.

We see it in his distinct preference for portraying scenes of “Ottoman intellectuals reading or discussing,” rather than “fatalist, lazy, and lascivious Orientals,” argue art historians Semra Germaner and Zeynep Inankur in their book “Constantinople and the Orientalists”.

“It should be noted that Osman Hamdi Bey was an Eastern man. The harem (section of a household for women) is not exclusively a palace institution; he lived with his wife and daughters, so it is quite natural for him to depict real images of domestic life and the societal position of women,” further adds Bektasoglu.

Generally, European artists used derogatory elements in their paintings about Eastern society.

Encouraged and facilitated by imperialist and colonialist European powers in their travels across occupied lands, the Orientalist writers and artists meticulously mapped cityscapes, documented architectural marvels, and depicted the diverse people and their customs, but not always in their authentic forms.

Their works mainly centered on women - how they entertained themselves, how they dressed, or lived in the harem. When it came to Eastern men, an Orientalist painter was mostly preoccupied by how Eastern men spend their time in coffeehouses?

Take the example of the works of Gerome, Hamdi Bey’s French teacher.

Even though it was impossible for Gerome to enter the harem or hamam, we see that he depicted these private places in his paintings in vibrant hues, evoking a sense of fascination and transporting viewers to an exotic realm.

This is where Osman Hamdi Bey departs from western Orientalist artists, according to Bektasoglu.

"Being aware of the fashion of the period, he endeavored to authentically portray Ottoman culture through his art to those who were unfamiliar with the intricacies of his homeland."

One striking departure from the European orientalist tradition isHamdi Bey's avoidance of nudity as a motif in his works.

Instead of depicting stereotypical nude women in hamam, he painted the "Girl Reciting the Quran," an 1881 masterpiece that made headlines in 2019 when it fetched a staggering $7.7 million at a Bonhams auction in London.

It broke his own previous record set by "In Front of the Mosque" sold for $4.5 million in 2016, and his most famous painting “The Tortoise Trainer”, sold for $3.5m in 2004.

These extraordinary sales highlight the enduring appeal and remarkable impact of Hamdi Bey's artistry.