UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) team from Istanbul Technical University, namely ITUNOM, has won the world championship title at the AUVSI SUAS competition, the most prestigious UAV competition held in the United States.

Established in 2014, the team has achieved numerous successes both internationally and nationally. Participating in the AUVSI SUAS competition held in the United States every year since its establishment, ITUNOM UAV Team emerged as the first among 72 teams.

In previous years, here's what they have achieved:

Second place in the recent Teknofest Freestyle Mission UAV Competition

Third place in the 2021 Teknofest Combat UAV Competition

Second place in the 2021 Teknofest UAV Competition

First place in the 2019 Teknofest Combat UAV Competition

Fourth place in the 2017 AUVSI SUAS Competition

Adding another success to their list of accomplishments, the team's popularity grows alongside their innovative vehicles.

Consisting of four sub-teams: software, mechanical, avionics (flight electronics), and promotion-sponsorship, the team comprises 25 members.

Simsek, which means lightning in Turkish

They are a multidisciplinary team with members from various faculties and departments. Following their rankings at Teknofest, Türkiye’s premier aerospace and technology festival, the team continues their work with the same dedication, drawing attention to their success in the United States.