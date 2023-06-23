Spaniard ‘Ali’ Javier Puertas has always had an inquisitive mind growing up in Spain’s arid southern region.

Despite hailing from a typically Christian household in the autonomous region of Andalusia, Puertas says his parents had always allowed him to follow his own path in life.

During adolescence, attracted by festivities, celebrations and folklore, he veered towards Catholicism, attending bible classes.

But his curiosity to question things, he says, led to him being kicked out of his bible class once, after the teacher told him: “You come here to believe, not to ask”.

“So years passed, I went to university at 22 years old and I made friends with a Moroccan Muslim lad,” Puertas tells TRT World.

Both in their early 20s, Puetras and Alal, his Moroccan Muslim friend, would compete against one another, particularly when it came to their law exams.

In the second year Alal suggested that Puertas would likely outperform him, as his energies were focussed on Ramadan.

Despite knowing nothing about Islam’s holy month of fasting, Puertas wanted to even up the playing field so he said he would undertake Ramadan with Alal.

“That was my first Ramadan. We undertook the exams, we both passed,” says Puertas.

Afterwards Alal invited Puertas to his home to break the fast and from there the Spainard’s interest in Islam grew.

It culminated in visiting the local Mosque in Granada and attending the Madrasa - where he was encouraged to speak and raise any questions that he may have about Islam.

Despite his initial reluctance caused by his past experiences of being scolded for questioning some aspects of Christianity, his curiosity about the idea of God encouraged him to read the Quran.

“It was as if a switch was clicked,” explains Puertas, who says it offered him a new way “to reflect”.

After reading the Spanish translation of the Quran, Puertas’ life would take a new path, describing it as his “discovery” and “inflection point”.

Puertas continued becoming more acquainted with Islam and continuing his research about the religion.

Finally at 25 years old Puertas undertook the Shahadah or the Islamic oath which forms one of the five pillars of the religion.

Since that moment from initially being “closed off” to fully-embracing a new community, Puertas says his journey into Islam has helped to connect with others,

Today Puertas is one of a growing number of converts to embrace Islam in Spain.

According to the Islamic Commission of Spain, there are 2.5 million Muslims in Spain, which is about 5.32 percent of the population of 47 million Spaniards. The number of converts, as per the commission, has increased to an estimated 10 times in the past three decades.

“Now in Granada there are 36,000 Muslims, with 3,800 being converts as a third generation,” Spanish Islamic Society Association and Granada Great Mosque Foundation President Umar del Pozo tells TRT World.

He says a similar trend is taking place across Andalusia in cities such as Jaen, Marbella and Girola.

In Granada, Pozo who was born into a Muslim-convert family, says there are Shahadahs performed most Fridays among Spaniards and other nationalities, such as the English population living in the region.

Typically he says people visit the city and stop off at the Mosque where their interest is sparked after discussing Islam with staff.

Afterwards he says many gain new insight about the religion which he suggests is counteracting Islam’s negative portrayal in the media, as many decide to accept the faith into their lives.