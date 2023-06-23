A methane gas explosion in a disused South African mine has killed at least 31 people, believed to be from neighbouring Lesotho, in an incident last month.

South Africa's energy department had said late on Thursday that the country was investigating the deaths, which occurred in a ventilation shaft in the shuttered Virginia mine in Free State province.

Lesotho's foreign ministry had reported the incident to Pretoria, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) said.

The DMRE added that an investigation into the incident with the help of Harmony Gold - the previous owner of the mine which ceased operations in the 1990s - determined that methane levels were very high in the ventilation shaft and an explosion had occurred.

"As such, it is currently too risky to dispatch a search team to the shaft. However, we are considering various options to speedily deal with the situation," it said.

A spokesperson for mining and energy minister Gwede Mantashe said it might take a while to retrieve the bodies as authorities did not want to risk losing more lives.

Related ‘Forever mines’: South Africa’s abandoned coal mines pose deadly risks

Illegal mining

Harmony said it viewed the incident - which occurred in the third week of May - as a criminal matter and has handed it over to the South African police for further investigation.

"We were informed by one of the illegal miners (who survived) that there had been an explosion and that the incident resulted in loss of life," said Jared Coetzer, Harmony's head of investor relations.