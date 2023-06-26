After a three-day ceasefire in Sudan ended on Wednesday last week, the military conflict between the country’s two most powerful generals renewed once again as both sides have fought street clashes across the capital Khartoum.

Since mid-April, on-and-off fighting between Gen. Abdel Fattah al Burhan, the country’s top general, and Gen. Mohamad Hamdan Dagalo (Hemetti), the second top general, who leads paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has claimed more than 2,000 Sudanese lives, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.

The war of generals has displaced nearly two million people as more than half of the Sudanese population needs humanitarian aid, according to the UN.

Sudan has been in political turmoil since the military establishment ousted the country’s longtime military ruler Omar al Bashir in early 2019 when large-scale civilian protests hit the North African state.

The natural resource-rich Sudan’s bloody fighting has seen many ceasefire violations and renewed military clashes in the last two months and continuing violence emerging from the war of generals shows that the conflict will not have a political solution anytime soon, according to experts.

Zero-sum game

“Current Sudanese crisis rapidly moves toward a political framework best described as a zero-sum game in the political science language,” says Yunus Turhan, the managing director of Mediterranean Basin and African Civilizations Research Center at Ankara Haci Bayram Veli University.

“As a result, the Sudanese crisis will probably create a political situation, a zero-sum game, in which one side should only win by forcing the opposite side to lose it completely,” Turhan tells TRT World. He sees a lot of parallels between the Sudanese crisis and other African conflicts, which have also gone through similar zero-sum games in different situations.

The bloody fighting have left many Sudanese residents trapped in a war zone between the two sides without water, food and transportation as gangs attack neighbourhoods looting families.

“It’s terrible here. I am overwhelmed with thinking about how to find money and food for my family,” a Sudanese professor and Khartoum resident, who wants to stay anonymous, told TRT World.

Turhan thinks that a zero-sum game solution would further deepen Sudan’s political problems rather than addressing them. Prior to the war of generals, there was also a power struggle between civilian groups and the military between 2019 and 2022, when civilian Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok resigned following another military coup under Burhan who was allied with Hemetti in late 2021.

Abdi Samatar, a professor in the Department of Geography, Environment and Society at the University of Minnesota, has similar thoughts to Turhan’s zero-sum-game argument. One of the political scenarios is that either Burhan or Hemetti wins, resulting in Sudan going under a military rule, says Samatar.

There is also a worse scenario in which “a stalemate develops and Khartoum becomes a warlord zone like Mogadishu in 1992, leading to the fragmentation of Sudan,” Samatar, a Somali-American professor, tells TRT World.

Burhan calls Hemetti supporters insurgents while the paramilitary RSF leader accuses the country’s top general of being the protector of the former Bashir regime elements allied with Egypt.

The African Union and countries like Saudi Arabia, the US and Türkiye offered their good offices to address the bloody conflict. But the peace talks in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah have not produced any tangible results until now due to both sides’ irreconcilable stances.