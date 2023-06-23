WORLD
Militants kill, abduct farmers in northeastern Nigeria
Nigerian Borno state's governor says the attack was aimed to "sabotage the successes of the government" in the region where militants have threatened food supplies.
The attack came as people displaced in Borno return to their villages and rebuild their lives. / Photo: AP / AP
June 23, 2023

Militants have killed eight farmers and abducted 10 in an attack in northeastern Nigeria, the latest in a volatile region that is a key part of the country's breadbasket.

The farmers were ambushed in the bush in the Borno state's Mafa district on Thursday. The attackers slit their throats, authorities said on Friday.

Babagana Zulum, the state governor, said the attack was an attempt to "sabotage the successes of the government" as it struggles to have those displaced in Borno return to their villages and rebuild their lives.

He said the security forces need to rise to the challenge but also urged local residents to take individual precautions.

"We must rise to our responsibility and address the situation," Zulum said. "I've told the people to be resilient, and they should be security-conscious and avoid remote locations."

Inadequate security measures

At least 35,000 people have been killed and more than two million displaced due to the violence by the Boko Haram terror group and a breakaway faction backed by Daesh.

Borno's farming communities have been frequently targeted in recent months, raising fears of extreme hunger as United Nations agencies continue to warn of famine.

On Friday, local villagers are mourning the slain farmers while also decrying inadequate security measures in remote and volatile areas.

Modu Ibrahim, a local resident, said there were no security forces where the farmers' bodies were found. The militants spared one teenager whom they asked to "deliver the message" about the attack to other villagers, Ibrahim said.

The insurgency in the northeast has also overstretched Nigeria’s security forces as they continue to battle other crises across the country, including continuing clashes between nomadic cattle herders and farming communities in northwest and central regions of the West African nation.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
