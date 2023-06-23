Militants have killed eight farmers and abducted 10 in an attack in northeastern Nigeria, the latest in a volatile region that is a key part of the country's breadbasket.

The farmers were ambushed in the bush in the Borno state's Mafa district on Thursday. The attackers slit their throats, authorities said on Friday.

Babagana Zulum, the state governor, said the attack was an attempt to "sabotage the successes of the government" as it struggles to have those displaced in Borno return to their villages and rebuild their lives.

He said the security forces need to rise to the challenge but also urged local residents to take individual precautions.

"We must rise to our responsibility and address the situation," Zulum said. "I've told the people to be resilient, and they should be security-conscious and avoid remote locations."

Inadequate security measures