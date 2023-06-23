Morocco will delay a summit it is hosting between Israel and Arab states that have signed "Abraham Accords" peace pacts, amid rising strife in the occupied West Bank.

The decision to postpone the summit until after the summer comes after Israel decided to expand settlement-building in the occupied West Bank and after an Israeli raid on Jenin in which five Palestinians were killed.

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita said on Friday that the decision was partly over scheduling but also because of what he called "provocative and unilateral acts" that "undermine peace efforts in the region".

He condemned the Israeli army raid on Jenin, in the occupied West Bank, and rejected Israel's decision to expand settlements in occupied territory where Palestinians want to establish an independent state.

Israel said its operation in Jenin was intended to arrest two Palestinians suspected of attacks. It announced the decision to build 1,000 new houses in the Eli settlement in the West Bank in response to a Palestinian gun attack nearby.

Morocco has said it wants to see the creation of a Palestinian state with its capital in the occupied east Jerusalem as part of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

'Failure follows failure'