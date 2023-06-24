At least 44 people, mainly fighters, have been killed this week when fighting erupted between two armed groups in southeastern Central African Republic [CAR], an official said.

"Fighting between AAK Zande militia and the Unity for Peace in the Central African Republic [UPC] rebel group broke out on Tuesday morning in Mboki town in Haut-Mbomou prefecture, paralysing business," Mayor Leah Pata told Anadolu Agency on Friday.

"The death toll stands at 44 people, including four civilians."

She said hundreds of civilians sought refuge in a Catholic church before calm returned.

Two-thirds of CAR under rebel control

Recent clashes between the two factions have displaced more than 5,000 people from Mboki to the town of Zemio in the same prefecture, according to authorities.