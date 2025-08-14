More than 100 humanitarian organisations have called for an end to Israel's "weaponisation of aid" amid the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) around the world have reiterated their concern over the ongoing Israeli blockade of sufficient aid delivery into the besieged Palestinian enclave and called on states to press Israel for an end to "weaponisation of aid."

In a joint statement on Wednesday, 104 groups – including Islamic Relief, Oxfam, and Doctors Without Borders (MSF) – said that despite Israeli claims, most major international NGOs have been unable to deliver a single truck of lifesaving supplies since March 2.

"Instead of clearing the growing backlog of goods, Israeli authorities have rejected requests from dozens of NGOs to bring in lifesaving goods, citing that these organisations are 'not authorised' to deliver aid."

This obstruction, it noted, has left millions of dollars' worth of food, medicine, water, and shelter items stranded in warehouses across Jordan and Egypt, while Palestinians are being starved.

"Anera (American Near East Refugee Aid) has over $7 million worth of lifesaving supplies ready to enter Gaza – including 744 tons of rice, enough for six million meals, blocked in Ashdod just kilometres away," said Sean Carroll, the organisation's president and CEO.